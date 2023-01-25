We will get this right – WRU chair vows taskforce will restore ‘trust and faith’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We will get this right – WRU chair vows taskforce will restore ‘trust and faith’

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 5:23 pm
The Welsh Rugby Union is facing serious allegations (David Davies/PA)
The Welsh Rugby Union is facing serious allegations (David Davies/PA)

Welsh Rugby Union chair Ieuan Evans has vowed that a taskforce that includes “external expertise” will be established to help tackle allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist bullying within the governing body.

A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales – which was screened on Monday night – with accusations about their time at the organisation.

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February, claims offensive comments by a colleague left her in tears and feeling sick, while another unnamed contributor says she was left contemplating suicide by her experiences of bullying and sexism at work.

WRU chairman Ieuan Evans, right
WRU chairman Ieuan Evans, right, wants to tackle the allegations (Ben Birchall/PA)

Incidents of racism and homophobia are also alleged.

It has sparked calls from fans for WRU chief executive Steve Phillips to be sacked, while major sponsors of the game in Wales have expressed grave concerns during the damaging fallout.

Asked specifically about Phillips’ future, former Wales captain Evans said: “I have total confidence that we will get this right.

“That includes Steve. He is the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union. We will get this right.

“I can only sincerely and heartfelt apologise to all affected.

“As a father of two young women, I found it deeply distressing, and I can only apologise to all affected by this.

“The WRU is an iconic institution in Wales that relies on a huge amount of goodwill.

“You work hard to get that goodwill, but goodwill needs to be replenished, and people are now craving reassurance. We will address the issues, drive the changes and bring that trust and faith back.

“It is not about individuals, this is a collective. It’s all of us. We need to embrace the challenge together.

“I want to ensure that our game and our organisation is fit to be a modern, outward-looking organisation. I think that is our drive here.

“My ambition here is to bring in some external expertise and establish a taskforce to ensure they review everything and ensure that we establish and develop the right culture to ensure that it is that welcoming institution we truly believe it is capable of being.

“This can’t be an internal review, this has to be external with that genuine expertise we need from other organisations. Other organisations, sports, entities, might have gone through similar experiences.”

Phillips has written to the WRU’s member clubs, stating: “We will re-examine our structures and procedures to make sure our employees find a business that is caring and sensitive to their needs and welfare.

“I cannot turn back the clock, but I promise you we will start work on making necessary changes immediately.

“Much of the recent comment has been difficult to hear, but I implore anyone, anywhere throughout the game who is affected by any of the issues raised to contact us immediately.”

Fans group JSG Cymru wrote to Evans calling for Phillips to be dismissed and the Principality Building Society, sponsors of Wales’ national stadium in Cardiff and supporters of the Welsh grassroots game, described the allegations as “extremely concerning”.

Evans continued: “We need to sit down with the board imminently. Put it this way, I don’t think there is a long time-frame here.

“We can’t abdicate responsibility. We need to be front and centre with this, and my responsibility is to lead that.

“I hope there is still a residue of that goodwill, but it has been tarnished, there is no doubt about it, and we have to address that and earn that trust.

“Nothing has more significance than this. If you were to offer me a (Six Nations) Grand Slam or a successful outcome to this and resolving this, then culture comes first.”

