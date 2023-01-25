Scunthorpe claim first away win in 13 months after narrow victory at Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Scunthorpe ended a run of 13 months without an away win as Cameron Wilson hit the winner at Halifax.

The Iron are under new ownership and wasted no time in ushering in a fresh era with a 1-0 victory which lifts them off the foot of the Vanarama National League.

Wilson hit the decider, latching onto a poor defensive header before eventually firing the visitors ahead just before the 15-minute mark.

Halifax had no answer as they missed their chance to move into the top half of the table by sealing three points.