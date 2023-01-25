Blackburn loan Wales winger Sorba Thomas from Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn have announced the signing of Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old made one appearance for Wales at the World Cup and had started 20 Sky Bet Championship games for the Terriers so far this campaign.

However, he will now finish the season at promotion-chasing Blackburn.

Blackburn’s director of football Gregg Brougton told Rovers’ website: “One of the key focuses for this window was on players who can change a game, either in the opening stages or if the scoreline is close late on.

“Sorba is a game changer. His delivery and chance creation is excellent, both from open play and set-pieces, and he also has the pace to stretch a game.”

Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham told his club’s website: “Sorba is still a young player who is only in his second full season of professional football at this level, and adding consistency to his performances is something that will come with time.

“Given our focus of staying in the division, we need players who are ready to perform straightaway, so it is the best thing for both ourselves and Sorba that he goes out to try and find more regular minutes elsewhere.”