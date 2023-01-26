How do Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta compare ahead of Man City v Arsenal clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How do Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta compare ahead of Man City v Arsenal clash?

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 10:01 am
Pep Guardiola (left) and former assistant Mikel Arteta face each other this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola (left) and former assistant Mikel Arteta face each other this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola comes up against his former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time this season as Manchester City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

With the Gunners leading the champions in the title race, the eagerly-anticipated contest at the Etihad Stadium is sure to whet the appetite for their two Premier League encounters still to come this season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the two managers:

Experience

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola’s managerial career has been a glittering one (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having managed three of Europe’s most powerful clubs in Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, and collected 32 trophies over the past 15 years, Guardiola’s experience obviously dwarfs that of relative novice Arteta.

Yet the former apprentice was a key part of City’s backroom staff for three years and appears to have learned the lessons well.

He is just over three years into his managerial career but, despite a rocky start and losing six of his seven games against Guardiola, has a strong record and an FA Cup triumph under his belt. This season’s title challenge has marked a further step up.

Big decisions

Mikel Arteta (right) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arteta (right) oversaw the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

Guardiola has never shirked the big decisions, cutting loose players such as Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Toni Kroos in the past. This continued at City, when it became clear soon after his arrival that his vision did not include club stalwarts Joe Hart and Yaya Toure.

These were controversial calls but time has proved him right. Similarly, Arteta made the bold decision to offload club captain and key striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season.

It could be argued this cost the club a place in the Champions League but the Londoners now look a stronger and more united team without the divisive presence of the Gabon international.

Other similarities

  • Played: 7
  • Guardiola wins: 6
  • Arteta wins: 1
  • Draws: 0

Comparisons between Guardiola and Arteta are common and obvious. The two Spaniards were grounded at Barcelona and have clear ideas of how they want their teams to play, both based on possession, playing out from the back and pressing when not on the ball.

They are strong leaders, clear thinkers and highly energetic characters that get emotionally involved in games from the touchline. Both have proved effective communicators to their players.

Differences

Rodri
Rodri’s role in the City midfield is as much about what he does with the ball as regaining possession (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite the common ground, they do have their differences. Having spent most of his playing career in the Premier League with Everton and then Arsenal, Arteta has a stronger belief in the need for defensive midfielders.

Whereas previously Fernandinho and now Rodri have been fine anchors for City, Guardiola’s emphasis remains on what these players can do in possession. With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield, Arsenal are more physical.

This season

Guardiola and Arteta are facing different challenges to motivate their players this season. After all their recent successes – most notably four Premier League titles in five years – City’s levels have dropped a little this term.

This prompted Guardiola to launch a remarkable broadside at his players last week, accusing them of lacking hunger and intensity.

This has not been the case at Arsenal. The arrivals of two former City players in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko injected energy into Arteta’s side in the summer and momentum has built ever since. Arteta’s job has been to ensure standards do not drop.

