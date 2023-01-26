Australian Open day 11: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina reach women’s final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open women’s final.

The big-hitting pair both came through their semi-finals in straight sets on Thursday, with Wimbledon champion Rybakina beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka powered past Magda Linette 7-6 (1) 6-2.

Britain’s Ranah Stoiber is through to the girls’ semi-finals while Alfie Hewett reached finals in wheelchair men’s singles and doubles.

Picture of the day

Aryna Sabalenka strikes a forehand (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Face in the crowd

👋 G'day, Thomas Tuchel! The former Chelsea boss was spotted enjoying Elena Rybakina's semi-final win at the Australian Open 🇦🇺 (via @NikolaDjukic43) pic.twitter.com/5Hxpc2XooY — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2023

Skupski on the plane

Neal Skupski is heading to Colombia following his exit from men’s doubles and mixed doubles on Wednesday, meaning Great Britain will be at full strength for their Davis Cup play-off next weekend.

Australian success

The wildcards have sealed the upset 💪 And what a place to do it! 👏 Rod Laver Arena erupts and so do the Australian pairing 💙 Hijikata and Kubler win it 6-4 6-2. They're off to the final!#AO2023 • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BGRvO3bRp0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2023

Could there be a second consecutive men’s doubles title for a home wild card pair? Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are trying to follow in the footsteps of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, and they are into the final.

Who’s up next?

The men’s finalists will be decided at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Karen Khachanov in the first match, with both looking to reach a first Australian Open final, while Novak Djokovic will hope to make a 10th against Tommy Paul.

Stoiber takes on Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals of the girls’ singles while Hewett and Gordon Reid are in the wheelchair men’s doubles final.