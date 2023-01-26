Derek McInnes believes Kilmarnock are good enough to stay in Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek McInnes retains full trust in his Kilmarnock players as prepares for the bottom-of-the-table clash with Ross County on Saturday.

The former Aberdeen, Bristol City and St Johnstone boss took over at Rugby Park in January 2022 and won the Championship to return the Ayrshire club to the top flight.

However, after 22 cinch Premiership fixtures and with the transfer window entering its last week, Killie are just three points ahead of bottom side County ahead of their game in Dingwall.

“We are a bit restricted in what we can do this window because the budget is used up – the club have always been very supportive,” said McInnes, who revealed full-back Ben Chrisene is out for “a significant period” with a medial ligament injury.

“But listen, I trusted this team of players when I took the job in January (2022).

“I looked at the squad and I trusted this group of players that we were good enough to win the league and the trust continues.

“I trust that we are good enough to get the job done and take responsibility for that this season and hopefully we can demonstrate that over the coming months.

“When you are playing teams around you at this stage of the season, the second half of the campaign, if you can take the opportunity not only to get the three points but obviously inflicting some damage on teams around you, you can see why it can be built up like a six-pointer.

“But whoever loses or wins or draws, whatever happens, it is not going to decide anything. But it is a tough game.”

Chrisene, who joined Killie from Aston Villa on a season-long loan last summer, picked up the injury late in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park and has missed subsequent games against Rangers and Dumbarton.

McInnes said: “Ben Chrisene from Villa is out. He has a serious injury unfortunately, he has torn his medial ligament and is back at Villa this week and he will be back here next week.

“But he will be out for a significant period, unfortunately. He was doing so well for us, so he misses out.”