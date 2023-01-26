Ryan Porteous poised to swap Hibernian for Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous looks set to join Watford after Hibernian accepted an offer for the centre-back, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old has been given permission to travel south for talks with the Sky Bet Championship play-off contenders.

Hibs are also considering an offer from Championship side Millwall for in-form striker Kevin Nisbet.

Porteous is out of contract this summer and will not be renewing his deal so was expected to be allowed to leave for a reduced fee this month. Watford’s offer is believed to be worth up to £500,000.

Porteous’ potential departure is complicated, however, by untimely injuries to fellow centre-backs Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri.

Hanlon has missed the last three games with a minor issue, while Bushiri was carried off on a stretcher at the end of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts with a suspected broken leg.

The club are still waiting to learn the full extent of the Belgian’s injury, with more scans required because of bruising and swelling around the damaged area.

Millwall returned with an improved offer for Nisbet which could amount to more than £2million, including add-ons.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in seven appearances since returning to action in December following 10 months out with an ACL injury.

The Scotland striker was the subject of a failed bid by Birmingham two years ago but the Easter Road side are more open to the idea of cashing in on him now as he has only 18 months remaining on his contract.

Any prospective sale will have to be balanced against the possible impact it would have on Lee Johnson’s team, with Nisbet having scored seven of the struggling Hibees’ 11 goals since the World Cup break.

Nisbet has netted 34 times in total since joining Hibs from Dunfermline in the summer of 2020, while he has scored one goal in 10 appearances for Scotland.

One player definitely leaving Hibs is Demetri Mitchell, who will be teaming up with former Easter Road player and assistant manager Gary Caldwell at Exeter.

The 26-year-old has joined Caldwell’s side on an undisclosed deal.

The former Hearts player joined Hibs from Blackpool 12 months ago and made 10 appearances, three of them this season.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “This is a good move for Demi as it gives him the opportunity to play regular football again.

“We’d like to thank him for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”