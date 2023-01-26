Barry Maguire joins Dundee on loan from Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played 14 times this term but has not started a game for almost four months.

Maguire’s move comes ahead of the expected signing of Japanese midfielder Riku Danzaki, who has been on loan at Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

“I’m pleased we have managed to get this move sorted for Barry,” manager Steven Hammell told Motherwell’s official website.

“It’s a team fighting for promotion to the Premiership and a chance for him to get regular minutes on the pitch.

“Barry is an excellent professional, who puts in extra hours away from the football pitch and I know he will give it his all at Dens Park.”

The Bellshill-born Motherwell academy graduate has another season left on his Fir Park contract after the summer.