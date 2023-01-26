Reanne Evans becomes first woman to win Snooker Shoot Out match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reanne Evans becomes first woman to win Snooker Shoot Out match

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 9:56 pm
Reanne Evans built up an early lead in the one-frame tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)
Reanne Evans built up an early lead in the one-frame tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reanne Evans beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 to become the first woman to win a match in the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester.

An early break of 21 helped set up a healthy lead, which was extended to 35-0 before Bingham, who claimed the 2015 world title, failed to make the most of another opportunity at the table as Evans closed out a memorable victory.

“That’s the first time I’ve actually enjoyed it. I know I won, but that’s the first time I felt a little more relaxed,” Evans told Eurosport.

“I think I wasn’t expecting that much and that did the deal. I’m pleased because I’m low on confidence so any win (I have), I’m happy.

“It’s just (about) touch and feel, especially in this format you have to get to the table quick and to be fair the table was really nice, the nicest table I played on all season.”

Earlier on Thursday, teenager Riley Powell followed Vladislav Gradinari as the second 14-year-old to make round two with victory over world number eight Kyren Wilson.

On Wednesday, Moldovan Gradinari, who lives in Leeds, became the youngest player to win a televised match when he defeated three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee.

Powell continued the trend at the Morningside Arena as he dispatched Wilson, a five-time ranking event winner, by a score of 41-31 in the quickfire competition.

“That was amazing, the best event I have played in,” said Welsh teenager Powell, who is two months older than Gradinari and turns 15 in August.

“The crowd were so good. I had a couple of early mistakes but then got back into it. I just tried to enjoy the occasion and I loved every bit of it.”

Powell, from Tredegar in South Wales, practises with the likes of former world champion Mark Williams, Lee Walker and Jackson Page.

“As soon as I started playing snooker I loved it,” he said on the World Snooker Tour website.

“Mark Williams has been fantastic with me, I’d like to thank him, Jackson and Lee for all the help they have given me.

“Any practice I can get them with is fabulous, I have learned a lot from them. I want to be world number one and world champion.”

Mark Selby
Mark Selby could not make the most of home advantage in the quick-fire tournament (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere on Thursday, world number two and home favourite Mark Selby was edged out 22-20 by Mark Davis, who produced a late rally to clinch the frame.

Amateur Michael Holt, who won the event in 2020 while on the pro tour, made the highest break so far with 116 in his win over Lei Peifan.

Dominic Dale and Matthew Stevens contested the first ‘blue-ball shoot out’ of this year’s competition, having finished tied at 49-49.

Dale went on to edge out former Masters and UK champion Stevens to progress into the second round, but David Gilbert’s disappointing season continued as he was defeated 35-30 by Saudi player Asjad Iqbal.

