Warren Gatland facing tall order to revitalise Wales but ‘anything is possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Warren Gatland facing tall order to revitalise Wales but ‘anything is possible’

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 6:02 am
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has returned for a second spell in the job (David Davies/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has returned for a second spell in the job (David Davies/PA)

Warren Gatland has adopted an “anything is possible” approach as he prepares to embark on his second stint as Wales head coach in this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Gatland enjoyed sustained success that highlighted his previous tenure between 2008 and 2019.

During that time, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the number-one team in the world.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland enjoyed sustained success during his previous reign as Wales head coach (David Davies/PA)

Welsh rugby had not experienced such prolonged excellence since the golden era in the 1970s that was dominated by household names such as Sir Gareth Edwards, JPR Williams and Gerald Davies.

Gatland has arrived back, though, with Wales having dropped to ninth in the world following a miserable 2022 under his predecessor Wayne Pivac that featured just three wins in 12 Tests.

And the list of defeats included shock home losses against Italy and Georgia – results that effectively combined to cost Pivac his job.

While many Welsh fans will hope that Gatland’s Midas touch can revive fortunes through the Six Nations and World Cup in France later this year, it could prove a tall order.

Ireland and France go into the Six Nations as clear favourites, while England under new boss Steve Borthwick will undoubtedly make an impact on the tournament.

Wales’ opener against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4 is therefore likely to shape a Six Nations campaign where momentum is everything.

“There is a bigger picture to look at, but the Six Nations is never a free shot,” Gatland said.

“It is important, and it has always been important for us. For us, the Six Nations is when points are at stake.

“Sometimes, the autumn is the free shot. You don’t get a free shot in the Six Nations. It’s a competition you want to win.

“Ireland at home is tough, but it’s a great game for us and is something we can look forward to.

“It (winning the Six Nations) wasn’t believable 15 years ago, so anything is possible.

“I am incredibly competitive, and I will do whatever it takes to get this team to a position where they can compete with the best sides in the world.

“That will take some time, but I can guarantee we will work extremely hard. I am positive we will compete extremely well in the Six Nations.”

Wales will be skippered by hooker Ken Owens, with almost a third of Gatland’s 37-man squad having more than 50 caps.

But there is also an opportunity for new faces in four uncapped players chosen by Gatland – centres Mason Grady and Keiran Williams, plus locks Rhys Davies and Teddy Williams.

“I think the challenge is balancing the older players who have been part of the squad with the younger players,” Gatland added.

Cardiff centre Mason Grady
Mason Grady, centre, is among the uncapped players in Wales’ Six Nations squad (Steven Paston/PA)

“How many changes do you make? We need to give the youngsters opportunities leading into the World Cup. It is a balancing act.

“I think that is reflected in the squad. There are experienced players that we want to be a part of it, but there are a lot of players who haven’t got many caps behind their name who need more experience.

“It is important that we do well in the Six Nations, but we have to think about the next 10 months as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented