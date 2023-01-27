Andy Farrell: Six Nations pressure will be priceless for Ireland going forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Farrell: Six Nations pressure will be priceless for Ireland going forward

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 6:02 am
Andy Farrell’s Ireland were Triple Crown winners in 2022 (John Walton/PA)
Andy Farrell’s Ireland were Triple Crown winners in 2022 (John Walton/PA)

Andy Farrell believes the pressure of being Guinness Six Nations title favourites can aid Ireland’s ultimate quest for World Cup glory.

The Irish go into the championship top of the world rankings on the back of an outstanding year which brought nine wins from 11 Tests, including a historic series success in New Zealand.

While Ireland had to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown behind Grand Slam champions France last year, bookmakers view them as the pre-tournament frontrunners this time around.

Head coach Farrell is eager for his players to block out the outside noise but, with the start of the World Cup just over seven months away, acknowledges the burden of expectation may have long-term benefits.

“Internally, the main thing for us is being honest of where we’re at and what we need to get better at,” said the Englishman, whose team toppled the All Blacks, Australia and world champions South Africa in 2022.

“It was very evident to us in how our performances have gone over the last year of where we need to improve, so hopefully that looks after itself.

“Pressure is more internal than anything. If pressure from the outside begins to seep in then it’s good for us to be able to deal with that.

“We want to get better for what’s down the track for obvious reasons and dealing with a different type of pressure is going to be priceless for us going forward.”

Ireland begin their campaign on February 4 against Wales in Cardiff before a mouthwatering Dublin showdown with Les Bleus a week later.

Farrell’s men then travel to Italy and Scotland in rounds three and four respectively ahead of a tantalising tournament finale at home to Steve Borthwick’s new-look England on March 18.

Veteran captain Johnny Sexton is determined to make the most of a potential Six Nations swansong.

The 37-year-old wants Ireland to lay down a marker ahead of the autumn World Cup in France but insists the squad’s full focus is on immediate challenges.

“The older you get, the more selfish you get, you want to make the most of every opportunity,” said the Leinster fly-half, whose retirement plans remain up in the air.

“It’s such a special tournament, so hard to win. When you talk about how many titles Ireland have over the last 20, 30 years, it’s not too many. It’s a special thing to achieve something in the tournament.

“We’re not talking about the World Cup at all, the only thing we’re talking about is Wales and how we can get ourselves in the best shape possible.

“(But) I think it’s important to keep momentum going to prove we can go and do something in the World Cup.”

