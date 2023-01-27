World’s top two Ireland and France expected to dominate Six Nations title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

World’s top two Ireland and France expected to dominate Six Nations title race

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 6:02 am
The battle for the Six Nations title looks set to between France and Ireland (John Walton/PA)
The battle for the Six Nations title looks set to between France and Ireland (John Walton/PA)

The form guide leaves little doubt that Ireland and France should be the dominant forces in this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

While considerable fascination surrounds England under their new head coach Steve Borthwick and Wales with Warren Gatland back in charge, everything points to the leading teams in 2022 taking charge again.

While they meet each other early in the tournament – at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on February 11 – it is a game likely to shape the competition’s title destiny.

France win 2021 Six Nations title
France will be firmly in the mix for a successful Six Nations title defence (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland, ranked number one in the world, are on the back of a memorable year when they won a Test series in New Zealand, then rounded it off by beating South Africa and Australia.

Defending Six Nations champions France, meanwhile, won all of their 10 Tests last year, which started with them achieving a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 and ended with victories over the Springboks and Wallabies in two memorable encounters.

With the World Cup on French soil under eight months away, Les Bleus have a golden opportunity to cement their credentials as leading title candidates at rugby union’s global spectacular.

France have never been crowned world champions – runners-up on three occasions are outcomes that weigh heavily – while Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

World Rugby’s current ranking list, though, sees Ireland top and France second, with the gap from Les Bleus to the next European team England being a sizeable 6.35 points.

And while rugby is played on grass, not paper, those figures do not lie, suggesting their Six Nations rivals are playing catch-up.

England will contest a first Six Nations since 2015 without Australian Eddie Jones at the helm.

Jones was dismissed last month following a miserable Autumn Nations Series, with former England captain Borthwick recruited from Leicester, where he transformed the club from Gallagher Premiership strugglers to champions in two years.

Whether he can enjoy similar success in the Test match arena remains to be seen, but there is an air of optimism pervading England supporters that has probably not existed since the 2019 World Cup final.

Borthwick has already made an impression in terms of selection, calling up uncapped players such as wings Ollie Hassell-Collins and Cadan Murley, while also making big calls in leaving out the likes of Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

Home games against Scotland and Italy should produce a winning start, although England’s degree of difficulty then increases sharply, culminating in appointments with France and Ireland on the final two weekends.

Gatland, meanwhile, enjoyed sustained success during his previous stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019, with four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances the impressive highlights.

He returns, though, after Wales won just three Tests under Wayne Pivac last year, and a number of defeats included dispiriting home losses to Italy and Georgia.

Gatland unquestionably has the Midas touch, and there is no doubt that Wales’ odds for a tough opener against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4 have shortened since his arrival, but a title challenge would certainly be a tall order.

Scotland v England – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield
Scotland will be looking to beat England again (Jane Barlow/PA)

Consistency will be key for Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, with England at Twickenham being followed by Wales in Edinburgh.

They are unbeaten on their last two trips to south-west London, and a successful defence of the Calcutta Cup would provide immediate momentum, yet Scotland still possess a tendency to thrill and frustrate in equal measure.

As for Italy, despite the emergence of a world-class talent in Ange Capuozzo, is it hard to envisage them not propping up the Six Nations table for an 18th time in 24 Six Nations seasons, and eighth on the bounce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented