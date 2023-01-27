Mick McCarthy wants his Blackpool players to be buzzing for the next few months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mick McCarthy wants his Blackpool players to be buzzing for the next few months

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 9:02 am
New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy expects maximum effort from his players in the battle against relegation (Tim Goode/PA)
New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy expects maximum effort from his players in the battle against relegation (Tim Goode/PA)

New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy believes the threat of a potential pay cut should focus the minds of his squad as they try to avoid relegation.

The 63-year-old was appointed last week to steer the second-from-bottom Championship side to safety and admits that takes priority over Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Southampton.

Blackpool’s solitary win in 11 matches since October came against much-changed Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest side in the previous round but there is more emphasis being placed on next weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough.

“We have been preparing for an FA Cup tie but with all the best will in the world I have an eye on the league and I expect the players will have an eye on the league,” said McCarthy.

“I don’t know what their circumstances are in terms of contracts and whether they get less if they are in League One but if they do they should all be running around like blue-a***d flies in the next three months to make sure we stay in this division.”

McCarthy, whose contract is only to the end of the season, is under no illusions about the job he has been brought in to do.

Sporting director Chris Badlan said his appointment gave the club “the best opportunity to maintain our Championship status”.

“Listen, if I was to get to the final and win it, wouldn’t that be great? But the reality is I’ve been brought in to try to help the club stay in the league,” added McCarthy, back in football after more than 14 months out.

“A win on Saturday would be brilliant because that would give us some momentum for Middlesbrough coming up the following week and games to come.

“I hope we win it and on Monday they (the players) are all saying they expect to play again.

“But if we don’t I’ll be expecting the ones I haven’t picked to be training like they should be playing and be lined up ready to come knocking on my door telling me they should be in.”

McCarthy has only been in the post for a week and admits he will need more time to get across his message.

“Building a base for the rest of the season,” he said of what his week had been like.

“Fundamentals are what I expect and demand of players and that is what we have been pretty much been laying down in the last couple of days.

“You try that but that has to be an ongoing thing, you have to keep dripping that in, all the standards you want.”

On-loan Brentford centre-back Charlie Goode, who joined earlier this week, is set to make his debut but fellow defender Marvin Ekpiteta (hamstring) is out until the end of February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented