Rochdale chairman attempting to join multi-club model to pursue success on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rochdale chairman attempting to join multi-club model to pursue success on pitch

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 12:04 pm
Rochdale chairman Simon Gauge at the Crown Oil Arena, home of Rochdale A.F.C
Rochdale chairman Simon Gauge at the Crown Oil Arena, home of Rochdale A.F.C

Rochdale chairman Simon Gauge says he is in discussions with investors interested in making his side part of a multi-club ownership group.

Such groups – where individuals or consortiums own stakes of different sizes in clubs from different leagues around the world – are increasingly common, with Todd Boehly having stated his interest in building a stable of clubs around Chelsea.

The City Football Group, spearheaded by Manchester City, is one of the most successful and high-profile examples of such a group, but lower down the pyramid nine current EFL clubs are also owned by individuals or groups with interests in other teams overseas.

Rochdale issued 450,000 new shares in the club last November in a bid to secure the investment needed to make them sustainable, and Gauge says the multi-club model could be a good fit for his club.

“A lot of the enquiries we have had are from people that perhaps aren’t operating a multi-club model yet, but are running a (single) club at the moment and see the advantages of it,” he told the PA news agency.

“A lot of the clubs in this country are at the top of (multi-club) pyramids, like Manchester City.

“What’s quite interesting with us is there are bigger clubs abroad that look at us at the other end of the pyramid. For success on the pitch you really need a quite a big recruitment team now.

“It’s a science in itself to recruit footballers. We’ve still got the old model here where the manager comes in and gets all the players, but undoubtedly we need to move away from that. But (appointing) a director of football and scouts puts another £250,000 a year on your costs, which we can’t do.

“If you get into one of these multi-club models, you can pool those resources. That can give us a competitive advantage without the cost of it coming into the club. So they’re interesting models and we’re listening to people looking at those models.”

Gauge, who became chairman in June 2021, says he is spending around 20 hours a week talking to potential new investors. As a former airline pilot Gauge is no stranger to turbulence, and sees himself and the other existing directors of the clubs as “custodians” trying to get Dale back on track after warding off the threat of a hostile takeover two years ago.

The club have lost money every year since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and he says currently the approach is one of “cash preservation”, which is inhibiting the club’s ability to grow and ultimately become more sustainable.

As an example, Gauge said the club cannot currently afford a new £30,000 kitchen in The Ratcliffe, the venue attached to their Crown Oil Arena home, even though spending that money could in the longer run help them generate an extra £70,000 a year.

Rochdale are seeking new investment
Rochdale are seeking new investment (Jamie Gardner/PA)

On a bigger scale, a site has been identified locally to build a training ground. Currently the club do not have one, and Gauge said the club spend around £500,000 a year hiring facilities. Having their own, he estimates, could in time create a £1million swing in the club’s finances, in terms of the money saved on hiring facilities and having the ability to rent out their own.

Rochdale’s search for investment to survive in the medium term comes as the Government prepares to publish a White Paper on football governance, with most attention set to be placed on the powers it proposes to grant a new independent regulator for the game.

Gauge hopes the regulator can help protect clubs from “rogues and wrong ‘uns” through new, rigorous ownership tests but also wants it to be given backstop powers to impose a financial distribution settlement for the English pyramid, if the game’s authorities are unable to strike a deal.

Rochdale and their chairman believe the Premier League should do more to support the pyramid
Rochdale and their chairman believe the Premier League should do more to support the pyramid (Jamie Gardner/PA)

“The reason the Premier League is the best league in the world is because it’s got the most money and gets the best players, but it’s so far ahead of the next best league in the world (that) it can take a bit of social responsibility in this country and redistribute some of it. It’s just keeping all the wealth for itself.

“We see every transfer window records being broken on spending. Clubs like ourselves, who struggle to survive and put millions of pounds a year into social impact, into the local community – there’s no recognition of that from the Premier League in my view.”

Gauge accepts there is no point in simply giving EFL clubs more cash and further driving wage inflation. As members of the Fair Game group of clubs, Rochdale and Gauge advocate rewarding clubs who are run sustainability based on a series of criteria.

“If I was sat in the Premier League (I would think), ‘what’s the point of giving money if it’s just going to go to players lower down the pyramid?’

“It’s got to go to make sure these clubs are sustainable instead and can increase the value they bring to the communities around them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

CR0040783 Highland League between Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh 2nd goal celebration Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie
ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented