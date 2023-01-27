Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to embrace ‘great test’ against Fulham in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to embrace ‘great test’ against Fulham in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 12:36 pm
Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes Fulham will provide a “great test” for his team (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes Fulham will provide a “great test” for his team (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham provides a “great test” for his side against Premier League opposition.

Two stoppage-time goals saw the Black Cats edge to a 2-1 victory in the third round against League One outfit Shrewsbury and set up a visit to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Cottagers, who are seventh in the top flight, knocked out Hull in the previous round and Mowbray is looking forward to the challenge.

“We want to try and do well but we have to put into context that we are playing a team that are one of the form teams in the Premier League at this moment,” said Mowbray, whose side are ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

“They’ve lost two really tight games, but I’ve watched both of those games and they probably didn’t deserve to lose either of them.

“I think the balance for their manager is do they try and find a winning way again or do they look to the next league game?

“Whoever they play, whatever team they put out, they are going to be really difficult to play against and we should be ready for that. I don’t see it as a game to put all the kids in and it doesn’t really matter.

“On the back of a huge travelling support, we should go and be competitive against a really good team on a high at the moment and go to see where we are, check our credentials to see if we can compete with a team flying in the Premier League at the moment.

“We will go and hopefully it is a good experience for the young players and it’s a great test for us all to test ourselves against a team who are doing really well in the Premier League.”

The FA Cup has a rich history and 2023 marks 50 years since Sunderland last lifted the trophy, with Ian Porterfield’s strike proving the difference to beat First Division side Leeds in the final.

Mowbray reminisced on his own memories of “an amazing competition”.

He said: “I think it’s probably a generational thing, people of my generation still see it as an amazing competition, the world’s greatest competition once upon a time.

“I think probably the whole world stopped in the ’70s when I was a kid growing up, I know I’ve talked about the experiences in my household, the curtains were drawn, the lager cans were out, the sandwiches were made, the pork pies were ready and everyone was around.

“An army of men from the pub came to our house and watched the Cup final and it was just a real occasion, it used to be the biggest game in the world I think.

“Here you are generations on and it doesn’t feel as important as other games, to the point where it got changed to a 5pm kick-off not too long ago.

“I think anybody who really loves football, it’s a massive tournament, it’s still something you should want to try and win.”

