Joe Gelhardt makes Sunderland loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt has joined Championship side Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is their third signing of the January window, with the Black Cats sat just one point outside the play-off places in ninth with 18 games left to play.

Gelhardt arrived at Elland Road from Wigan in 2020, and after playing in the Leeds youth set-up, he made his Premier League debut in October 2021.

He has made 15 league appearances so far for Jesse Marsch’s team this season and could make his Sunderland debut against Millwall next week.

Gelhardt told the club website: “I know how big the club is and I’m really looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help.

“I spoke with the Head Coach and the playing style seemed a perfect fit for me.

“I’ve watched Sunderland on the TV this season and seen some positive, attacking football and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray added: “It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him.

“He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

“I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development.”