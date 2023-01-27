Wigan midfielder Miguel Azeez handed one-match ban after flare incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan midfielder Miguel Azeez has been hit with a one-match ban by the Football Association for picking up a flare following his side’s late equaliser against Cardiff.

Azeez, who is on loan from Arsenal, admitted to the charge of improper conduct at an independent regulatory commission hearing.

He will miss Wigan’s Championship match at Blackburn on February 6.

Social media footage shows the 20-year-old grabbing the blue flare thrown on to the pitch after Will Keane’s stoppage-time equaliser at the Bluebirds on January 14.

He celebrated briefly with the flare in front of the visiting fans before throwing it away.

Azeez made 10 appearances for Spanish side Ibiza prior to his move to the Latics earlier this month. He featured in Wigan’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff and last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Luton.