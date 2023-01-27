Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:18 pm
Nathan Jones’ side face Blackpool next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Jones’ side face Blackpool next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.

The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.

After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set his sights on maintaining momentum in the FA Cup.

“As we prepare, the pressure is the same because we are trying to build something,” Jones said.

“We are trying to get to a point where we are a certain team that can win games, whatever level.

“At the minute we are finding that balance, we are evolving into that team and we are not too far off in terms of being a different side to when we came here (in November).

“It’s different kinds of pressures, different tests and so on, but the principles are exactly the same.

“We want to have an aggressive team, a team that plays on the front foot and the team that wins the game.

“It will be a stern test and the pressure is on us because we are in the Premier League, we are at home and the expectations are there. It is just another opportunity for us to take a step forward.

“It will be about us, if we turn up and we are the team that we want to be and we believe we can be, then we stand a good chance of winning the game.

“What we will come up against is a front-footed team that will work hard to be aggressive because Mick demands that, his teams have been like that and he has been very successful in doing that.

“So I know that if we take the game lightly in any kind of way, we will get punched on the nose.”

New Southampton signing James Bree will have to wait for his debut as the defender is cup-tied following a move from Luton to re-unite with his former Hatters boss.

Centre-back Duje Caleta-Car will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off late on against Newcastle while midfielder Moussa Djenepo is likely to be rested after taking a knock to the head. Jan Bednarek is also ineligible following his loan recall from Aston Villa.

With a trip to Tyneside on Tuesday night for the second leg followed by a league game at Brentford, Jones is set to utilise his squad against Blackpool so midfielder Joe Aribo is one of those who could feature.

Jones felt bringing in Bree was a “logical signing” as he looks to add some athleticism as well as “a little bit of size and aggression” to the squad.

Southampton remain in the market for additional “potency in the attacking area”.

Jones said: “We are clear on what we want, in the attributes that we need in everything, so we are working tirelessly to bring that in. Hopefully we will do that by the end of the window to give us added firepower.

“If we do add real potency and goals then I think we are in a better place, but we are not going to panic over it. If we get that, then brilliant if we don’t then we continue to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
3
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves…
6
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
7
James Davidson will be on Mastermind, with his specialist subject the films of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman superfan from Fraserburgh to appear on Mastermind
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
10
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented