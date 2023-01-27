Tommy Fury and Jake Paul to try again as bout set for February 26 in Riyadh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will look to make it third time lucky after agreeing to a bout in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

The pair were scheduled to face off in December 2021, but Fury – half-brother of Tyson Fury – withdrew from the fight because of a medical issue.

The rearranged clash, set for last August, was called off after Fury was denied entry to the United States.

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

Neither fighter has lost a bout during their respective short careers and will face off for the first time when they sit ringside for Artur Beterbiev’s unified light heavyweight clash with Anthony Yarde in London this weekend.

After the fight in Riyadh was announced, YouTube celebrity Paul said: “The moment of truth has finally arrived. On February 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer, really is.”

Fury said: “Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26 and I can finally move on with mine.

🚨 #PaulFury is on! 🚨 26 February live from Saudi Arabia on @btsport Box Office! Looking forward to a successful promotion in Saudi Arabia, thanks to SCEE and @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/Y4zbPJk1eM — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) January 27, 2023

“Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out.

“The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.”

The fight will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport Box Office.