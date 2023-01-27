Jofra Archer toils for little reward as South Africa set England 299 to win ODI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jofra Archer toils for little reward as South Africa set England 299 to win ODI

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:34 pm
Jofra Archer conceded 81 from his 10 overs (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Jofra Archer conceded 81 from his 10 overs (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Jofra Archer toiled for minimal reward on his feelgood England comeback as Rassie Van Der Dussen’s 111 from 117 balls underpinned South Africa’s 298 for seven in the first ODI.

England had warned about expecting an explosive return, 678 largely injury-riddled days after Archer’s last international appearance, although he topped 89mph on an easy-paced pitch in Bloemfontein.

Archer believes he is at about “80 per cent” fitness so some rust was inevitable – and he conceded 20 runs in a nine-ball over before his spell ended on a brighter note with Wayne Parnell’s wicket.

Finishing with one for 81 – the most he has conceded in a limited-overs international – will be low down the list of concerns for England, who were grateful for Sam Curran’s three for 35 from nine overs.

Curran, who was player of the T20 World Cup in England’s triumphant campaign in November, continues to be a dependable bowler for Jos Buttler and, alongside Moeen Ali, he put the skids on South Africa.

Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma sprung out the traps as South Africa raced to 75 for one after the powerplay, with both openers launching Archer for six, even if Bavuma’s effort caught the top edge.

De Kock seemed particularly dangerous, driving Archer down the ground on three occasions as he capitalised on anything wide or overpitched.

Moeen was brought on for the ninth over and ended the opening stand after Bavuma (36) clothed to mid-on, where Curran caught well low down to his left.

Curran and Moeen then dovetailed effectively to dry up the scoring, with South Africa registering just one boundary between the 11th and 20th overs.

Rassie Van Der Dussen raises his bat after scoring his century
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 111 from 117 balls underpinned South Africa's 298 for seven (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Curran also snared the key wicket of De Kock, who got a tickle on a devilish surprise bouncer to depart for 37. Curran made an impact with his variations and conceded just 17 from his first five overs.

Olly Stone struck with his first ball when Aiden Markram drove to short cover, while Heinrich Klaasen flickered before missing a sweep off Adil Rashid and was struck on the pad to depart lbw for 30.

Van Der Dussen relied on rotating the strike and the odd boundary to keep South Africa chugging along before finding support from David Miller (53), with the pair putting on 110.

Van Der Dussen moved to a 110-ball ton – his third in ODIs – and he cashed in when Archer came back, clattering a shorter ball for six.

Archer overstepped, threw in a wide and then conceded a second no-ball in his penultimate with an ugly full toss which was cut for four by Miller.

But after Curran had snared Van Der Dussen, caught at deep cover, Archer completed his allotment and was finally in the wickets column when Parnell sliced to backward point.

Curran had his third wicket in the final over, with David Willey completing a juggling catch after his momentum had initially carried over the rope, ending Miller’s 56-ball stay to keep South Africa under 300 in the first of three ODIs between the teams.

