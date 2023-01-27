England reach Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final after winning thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England reach Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final after winning thriller

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:50 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:50 pm
Grace Scrivens helped England through to the first Under-19 T20 World Cup final (ECB)
Grace Scrivens helped England through to the first Under-19 T20 World Cup final (ECB)

Grace Scrivens claimed the final wicket as England edged past Australia in a low-scoring thriller to reach the first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final in Potchefstroom.

With Australia 96 for nine chasing 100, the England captain trapped Maggie Clark lbw to send her side through to face India in Sunday’s final.

England recovered from 45 for seven to post 99 after winning the toss, with Scrivens hitting a run-a-ball 20 from the top of the order and Alexa Stonehouse adding 25.

Australia soon slipped to four for two in reply before Claire Moore and Ella Hayward, with 20 and 16 respectively, shared a 30-run stand.

But Australia soon collapsed from 48 for three to 59 for seven to give England hope.

Amy Smith’s 26 from as many balls seemed to be taking her side over the line until her dismissal saw the pendulum swing again.

With four runs needed, Milly Illingworth was run out with a direct-hit from Ryana MacDonald-Gay before Scrivens struck at the death.

Hannah Baker was the pick of the England bowling attack, taking three for 10 runs from four overs, with Scrivens chipping in with two for eight.

“We’re all absolutely delighted,” Baker said after the victory.

“We really believed at the halfway mark that we could still win and the two early wickets gave us even more confidence.

“We knew if we kept the stumps in play we could keep causing problems and we backed each other in the field really well.

“There’s one massive game left – it’s so special to have qualified for the final – but we have to give it everything in one last game to hopefully come away with the trophy. It’s been an amazing competition, and we’ve learned so much, but there’s one more challenge to come and that’s our focus now.”

