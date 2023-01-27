Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou excited about Oh Hyeon-gyu’s potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou excited about Oh Hyeon-gyu’s potential

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:54 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added to his squad this week (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added to his squad this week (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is excited about the potential of Oh Hyeon-gyu and backed his new striker to make an immediate impact.

The 21-year-old could feature in Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest against Dundee United at Tannadice after completing his move from Suwon Bluewings on Wednesday.

Postecoglou feared the deal might not go through after Oh’s goalscoring form and his selection for South Korea’s World Cup squad made Suwon more difficult to persuade but the persistence of the player and club paid off.

“He is only a young guy but he is really mature and really determined to make an impact, as seen by the way he has tackled his career so far,” Postecoglou said.

“He has made some real strong choices, he has done his military service, he worked hard to keep his team up last year, he made the national team squad and made a decision to try and crack it over here.

“I knew straight after I got off the call to him that he was exactly the right type for us.

“For him it wasn’t about driving the best deal for himself. I’m not sure his agent would have been too happy with him but he just wanted to come to Celtic. It didn’t matter what the deal was, he just wanted to come and play for us.

“As a manager that excites you because those are the kind of players and people you want in the building.

“He is only 21 but he has a real physical presence. He moves well and loves to get involved in all aspects of the game.

“People will know I love my strikers to work hard defensively and he certainly does that, but he also has a presence to link up and in the penalty box both aerially and on the ground.

“I am really excited about his potential. We have to remember he his only 21 and still relatively inexperienced but, looking at what he has already done in his career and the way he has gone about it, I reckon he will be a quick learner. I think he can contribute straight away for us.

“He has been training and been doing a pre-season with his club over the past two or three weeks but he hasn’t had a game since November. And it’s a big week for him, the travel and the whole signing process physically and emotionally.

“So we will just see how it goes. I am keen to get him involved as soon as possible so we will see if that’s this weekend or midweek.”

Oh is Celtic’s fourth January signing but Postecoglou would not confirm it was the last.

“I could say yes but then it would be boring over the next few days for all of us,” he said. “So I will just say we will stay agile and see what happens and get asked these questions again at the weekend.

“There is still some potential movement, more likely out than in.”

The future of Giorgos Giakoumakis remains uncertain and he might have played his last game for Celtic even if he is still at the club by the time Sunday’s game comes around.

“There is still a fair bit of speculation around him and until something gets resolved, either way, then from my perspective it’s about seeing how he is training and how he is feeling about things,” Postecoglou said. “Again we will assess it for the weekend.”

Postecoglou also explained why he had allowed Moritz Jenz to cut short a season-long loan from Lorient in order to join Schalke.

“I was keen to bring Yuki Kobayashi in, who is a left-sided centre-back, and that came to fruition, so then it became a discussion about what’s best for Moritz,” he said.

“I thought the best opportunity for him to continue his career trajectory was to seek career opportunities elsewhere and he has found one which is great for him.

“He got significant game time here including Champions League, he developed and contributed but for both parties it was a good time to look for different opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
3
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves…
6
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
7
James Davidson will be on Mastermind, with his specialist subject the films of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman superfan from Fraserburgh to appear on Mastermind
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
10
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented