Phil Parkinson: Sheffield United game can help put Wrexham back on football map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson: Sheffield United game can help put Wrexham back on football map

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:54 pm
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham host Sheffield United on Sunday (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham host Sheffield United on Sunday (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield United is another significant step in putting the National League outfit “firmly back on the football map”.

Parkinson’s men welcome the Blades to the Racecourse Ground in round four after pulling off a major third-round upset, winning 4-3 at Sheffield United’s fellow Championship side Coventry.

The Red Dragons, currently top of the fifth tier as they bid to return to the Football League after a 15-year absence, have had considerable attention on them in recent years following their takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, and being the subject of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s tie, Parkinson told a press conference: “There will be live TV cameras here, which is fantastic for the profile of the club.

“The owners, since they have come in, and all of us together are working hard to put Wrexham firmly back on the football map, and this is a great step in that direction.

“We wanted a home tie because I just feel the Racecourse deserves a special FA Cup game, and we’ve got it, it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere. This place is full for the league games, but there’s always a special feel about FA Cup football.”

Regarding Hollywood A-list actor Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, added: “I’ll probably hear from them before the game, and obviously they’ll be following the match.

“They watch every game home and away in the National League over in America, and do make the odd trip over. They’ll be wishing us all the best, with a clear understanding that it’s a great day for the club.

“Obviously we’ve had history in the FA Cup in past years, and it’s great for us to represent the club in the right way so far in this competition.”

Parkinson says Wrexham – who famously shocked Arsenal in the FA Cup third round in 1992 with a 2-1 win at the Racecourse Ground – are enjoying having underdog status in the competition this season, with the opposite applying in their league games.

“In the league, everybody plays the underdog card against us, both home and away, and tries to make things as difficult as possible for us with their game plans,” said Parkinson.

“So it was great to go to Coventry really with nothing to lose and everything to gain, and it’s the same this weekend.

“The cup is a bonus for us, it’s a welcome distraction from the league, a mental break from that, and we go in there with absolutely nothing to lose. We just want to represent ourselves well on the day.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United are second in the Championship, and Parkinson said: “They have a lot of players who have played in the Premier League. We wanted a test, and we’ve certainly got one. It’s going to be a great test for us, and it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Parkinson, manager at Bradford during their memorable run to the 2012-13 League Cup final and FA Cup win at Chelsea in 2015, added: “You have to be prepared to ruffle a few feathers all over the pitch to cause cup upsets.

“We have to make it as difficult as possible, and if Sheffield United ultimately come off the pitch and they have gone through, I want them to come off and say ‘that was tough’. We want to make sure if they do get through, they earn it every step of the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
3
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves…
6
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
7
James Davidson will be on Mastermind, with his specialist subject the films of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman superfan from Fraserburgh to appear on Mastermind
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
10
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented