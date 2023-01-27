5 FA Cup clashes between rivals also fighting for Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 FA Cup clashes between rivals also fighting for Premier League title

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 4:38 pm
Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney (right) scores his side’s first goal against Manchester City in the 2011/12 FA Cup third-round clash (Dave Thompson/PA)
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (right) scores his side's first goal against Manchester City in the 2011/12 FA Cup third-round clash (Dave Thompson/PA)

Premier League leaders Arsenal visit title rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

It is the first of three meetings between the two clubs that are due to take place between now and the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at five FA Cup matches between teams competing for the Premier League title.

Man City 2 Liverpool 3, 2021-22 semi-final

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen
Manchester City’s back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a costly error in their semi-final defeat to Liverpool last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool remained on course for an unprecedented quadruple by beating Manchester City 3-2 in last season’s classic FA Cup semi-final.

The Reds came into the game trailing City by a point at the top of the Premier League, having twice come from behind in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium only six days earlier.

At Wembley, Jurgen Klopp’s men raced into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane, before Pep Guardiola’s side fought back with two goals in the second period.

Guardiola’s decision to select back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen ahead of Ederson backfired, as Steffen miscontrolled a ball in his own six-yard box to gift Mane his first goal.

Liverpool went on to complete a domestic cup double by beating Chelsea in the final, but they were unable to overhaul City in the Premier League and ended the campaign by losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2, 2016-17 semi-final

Antonio Conte celebrates
Antonio Conte guided Chelsea to an FA Cup victory over Tottenham when the two sides were fighting for the Premier League title in 2016-17 (Adam Davy/PA)

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were four points clear of his future employers Tottenham going into their semi-final in 2016-17.

The Blues twice took the lead through Willian but were pegged back by goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The game changed on the hour mark when Conte introduced a rested Eden Hazard, with the Belgian grabbing a goal and an assist to end Tottenham’s hopes.

Chelsea carried the momentum from their victory into the Premier League, winning all of their remaining games to hold off Pochettino’s Spurs.

However, they missed out on the double by losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Man City 2 Chelsea 0, 2013-14 fifth round

Jose Mourinho and Manuel Pellegrini
Chelsea were top of the Premier League going into their 2013-14 clash with Manchester City, but Manuel Pellegrini’s side won the match and the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Samir Nasri gave Manchester City a comfortable victory over Chelsea in 2013-14.

Jose Mourinho’s side went into the fifth-round tie with a three-point cushion over City at the top of the Premier League, having beaten their rivals at the Etihad just 12 days before.

However, the cup defeat to Manuel Pellegrini’s team proved a sign of things to come as the Blues eventually finished third.

City – in contrast – won the league by two points from Liverpool, but not without a bit of help from Mourinho’s men who famously won 2-0 at Anfield when the Reds were threatening to end their title drought.

Man City 2 Man Utd 3, 2011-12 third round

Wayne Rooney celebrates
Wayne Rooney scored a brace in Manchester United’s 2011-12 FA Cup win over City, but Roberto Mancini’s side lifted the Premier League title (Dave Thompson/PA)

The two Manchester clubs went head-to-head in the FA Cup third round in the middle of one of the most memorable title races in history.

United gained a measure of revenge for a 6-1 mauling at the hands of City earlier in the same season, as Wayne Rooney scored a first-half brace and Vincent Kompany was sent off.

After the match, Sir Alex Ferguson’s team set about overturning City’s three-point advantage in the Premier League and were ahead in the table when the sides met again with just three games to go.

Roberto Mancini’s men reclaimed their advantage, however, as Kompany made amends for his dismissal by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

City eventually won the title on goal difference, thanks to Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time winner on the final day against QPR.

Man Utd 2 Arsenal 0, 2010-11 quarter-final

Arsene Wenger
Arsenal’s season fell apart in 2010-11 as they exited three competitions in 13 days (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal crashed out of three competitions in the space of two weeks in 2010-11.

Having already lost in the League Cup final to Birmingham City and the Champions League last 16 to Barcelona, the Gunners’ misery was compounded by a 2-0 FA Cup defeat against their title rivals.

Arsene Wenger’s side trailed Ferguson’s United by just three points heading into the tie, but failed to make the most of their possession and chances at Old Trafford.

United – buoyed by the victory – went on to win the Premier League by nine points, while Arsenal won just two of their remaining 10 matches to finish fourth.

