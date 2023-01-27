Everton set to appoint Sean Dyche as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton set to appoint Sean Dyche as new manager

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 5:07 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 5:39 pm
Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche (pictured) is set to be appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Everton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche (pictured) is set to be appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Everton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Everton are set to appoint former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager.

The club quickly moved on to the second name on their shortlist after talks with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa failed to produce a successful conclusion.

Dyche was always a contender – although seemingly behind the 67-year-old Argentinian – but the PA news agency understands he will now be confirmed in the next 24 hours as the man the club have put their faith in to guide them away from a second successive relegation battle after nine Premier League defeats in 12 matches cost Frank Lampard his job on Monday.

Sean Dyche could be the new Everton manager
Sean Dyche could be the new Everton manager (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 51-year-old spent 10 years at Burnley, winning two promotions from the Championship and even securing a seventh-place top-flight finish to take the club into Europe, but was sacked last April with the Clarets embroiled in a relegation battle which they failed to escape from.

He has been linked with the Everton job previously, most recently after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in the summer of 2021 before Rafael Benitez’s appointment, and in November spoke about those links.

“Proper club, we all know that and it’s got a proper feel about it,” he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“The People’s Club, it always feels to me. I think I have a feel for that because of my history in the Premier League.”

Everton’s dilemma in their deliberations was wanting a manager who could arrest the terminal decline since 2015 and re-establish the consistency seen in 11 years under David Moyes but actually requiring someone who could have an immediate impact and get them out of their current predicament.

Reports on Friday claimed Bielsa, who flew into London for talks on Thursday, wanted to bring eight members of his backroom team and not take over the team immediately but work with the under-21s and academy before assuming control in the summer.

That scenario, the financial package associated with it and his earlier suggestions he did not believe Everton’s current squad was suited to his methods, persuaded the club to move on.

On the face of it Dyche, who may have been criticised for his style of football at Turf Moor but worked wonders on a limited budget, fits the bill – even if he is a self-confessed Liverpool fan.

One of the advantages he has is that there are three of his former Burnley players – James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil – in the Everton squad.

Asked in November what a good job looked like, he added: “You just feel like a club has a solid base to it, a solid core. I call it a heartbeat to the club.

“Some clubs you have to instil it. It becomes part of your job as manager, to give that feel to a team because maybe it has got lost or its got stretched.

Marcelo Bielsa was said to be the favourite for the job
Marcelo Bielsa was said to be the favourite for the job (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You’d arguably need some kind of finance – no one has magic dust, I certainly haven’t – to allow you the chance to operate, but the biggest thing is look at what you have got first and mould that into a team that can compete.

“That was what I felt was my strength or my way of doing things. Look at what the reality is, look at what these players are, what can they actually do.”

Dyche is understood to have sanctioned the departure of wantaway winger Anthony Gordon, who was absent from training for three days before returning on Friday, as a £40million deal, with £5m of add-ons, was thrashed out with Newcastle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
3
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves…
6
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
7
James Davidson will be on Mastermind, with his specialist subject the films of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman superfan from Fraserburgh to appear on Mastermind
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
10
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented