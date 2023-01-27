Bournemouth sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth have announced the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The Ghana forward has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, with the Cherries retaining an option for a further year.

Semenyo becomes the club’s third January signing as boss Gary O’Neil battles to keep them in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joins experienced goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara in moving to the south coast.

Semenyo, who featured at the World Cup in Qatar, was born in England and came through the ranks at Bristol City.

He spent time out on loan at Bath City, Newport and Sunderland and scored 21 goals in 125 games for the Robins.

“Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

“He had interest from elsewhere and so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Bournemouth currently sit 18th in the table having been promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last season, winning just one of their last 11 league games.