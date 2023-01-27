Forward Stevie May extends St Johnstone stay until summer of 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie May has signed a new contract which ties him to St Johnstone until the summer of 2025.

The three-time cup winner’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

May told St Johnstone’s website: “I am delighted to commit my future to St Johnstone. As soon as we started to open talks, there was only one place I wanted to stay. There was never any doubt in my mind.

“I have fantastic memories here and have enjoyed success throughout my time at Saints. Hopefully we can bring those times back to McDiarmid.

“I enjoy coming to training every day and working with the manager and his backroom staff, we have a great relationship. There is a great squad here that drives standards in training every day to push one another to the highest standard.

“We know we are in a difficult run of form at the moment but my aim is to continue working hard and help Saints climb back up the league table.

“The fans at St Johnstone have been brilliant throughout my time here. The support they give us home and away is hugely appreciated and I am looking forward to the next few years at Saints.”

Meanwhile, Cammy MacPherson hopes St Johnstone’s return to form begins against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday but he knows the magnitude of the task ahead.

The Perth side put up a good fight in last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between the teams at McDiarmid Park before exiting to a fine Borna Barisic strike in a 1-0 defeat.

Callum Davidson’s side travel to Govan on the back of six-straight losses and sit in eighth place in the cinch Premiership but MacPherson remains positive.

The 24-year-old former St Mirren midfielder said: “When you go to Ibrox or Celtic Park, if you get a point or three points then it is a bonus because you don’t get many teams doing that.

“So if we do that, it will give us a big boost going into the Motherwell game and the fixtures going forward because we need to try to turn it around as it has not been good for the last month to six weeks.

“We are going into Saturday looking to win the game but if you look at the history of teams going to Rangers, not many teams beat them but you want to be that team to go to Ibrox and turn them over.

“It (cup game) was a close game. If you look at the chances we had and the chances they had, it was near enough even.

“We just didn’t have the quality to put the ball in the back of the net whereas they did, their goal was probably a wonder-hit.

“So I am looking forward to Saturday and hopefully we can get a point or maybe even cause an upset.

“We know we have to turn it around. We are not sitting feeling sorry for ourselves, we know we are better than what we have shown.

“So it is up to us to go on the pitch and do that.”