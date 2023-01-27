Jofra Archer will ‘get better and better’ but England batting needs more bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jofra Archer will ‘get better and better’ but England batting needs more bite

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 8:41 pm
England captain Jos Buttler, left, with Jason Roy, right, celebrate with bowler Jofra Archer for taking a wicket (Themba Hadebe/AP)
England captain Jos Buttler, left, with Jason Roy, right, celebrate with bowler Jofra Archer for taking a wicket (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Jos Buttler was encouraged by Jofra Archer’s England comeback but blamed a “tentative” batting display as they threw away victory in the first one-day international against South Africa.

Archer was understandably rusty on his first outing for England since March 2021, taking one for 81 on a hot and sunny afternoon in Bloemfontein – his most expensive figures in a white-ball international.

But he got through his 10 overs, following an exclusive diet of T20s since his return to action this month, and bowled seven in the powerplay or at the death when scoring is typically at its heaviest.

He cut a frustrated figure towards the end of South Africa’s 298 for seven – which was enough for a 27-run victory after England subsided to 271 all out – but Buttler had some consolatory words of comfort.

“He’s going to set himself high standards, he has high expectations of himself,” England’s white-ball captain said. “It was always going to be a big challenge for him to get back to bowling 10 overs in a game.

“It’s a big step up for him and I’m delighted to see him come through that, it’s great to see him in an England shirt and back taking a wicket in an England shirt as well.

“They’re all big steps even though he’s such a superstar of the game. They’re all good steps on the way to getting him back to being at his best.

“The big things coming up in English cricket with the Ashes in the summer and the World Cup later in the year, he’s going to get more and more cricket under his belt and just get better and better.”

England sprang out of the traps in the chase and Jason Roy ended a lean run with a spectacular 79-ball hundred, claiming the lion’s share in a attacking 146-run opening stand with Dawid Malan in 19.3 overs.

England batter Jason Roy, right, plays a side shot as South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on
England batter Jason Roy, right, plays a side shot as South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Malan chipped in with an important 59 from 55 balls but his dismissal was the start of England losing wickets at regular intervals. While Roy’s 113 off 91 deliveries meant the tourists were always ahead of the required rate, they were all out after 44.2 overs to fall 1-0 down in this three-match series.

“We played fantastically well for the majority of the game so to not go on and win is disappointing,” Buttler said. “The big learning is to keep that conviction and commitment to the way we play.

“When you’re a bit tentative or second-guessing, that’s when you fall short. So it’s just reminding the guys to have full commitment to our method, we know it serves us well and gives us great success.

“It’ll hurt for a little bit but looking at the bigger picture of the World Cup and looking ahead – to see Jason play that way is brilliant and gives a huge lift to the side.”

Roy’s position in the ODI side, a few months before England begin their World Cup defence in India, was growing increasingly unstable after failing to make a half-century in 14 international innings.

Buttler insisted on the eve of this match that Roy would come good sooner rather than later and the opener rewarded his skipper’s faith with a firecracker innings containing 11 fours and four sixes.

“He looked completely back to his best,” Buttler added. “It was a phenomenal innings full of personality and courage, some fantastic shots.

“I’m delighted to see him back to his best, he’s worked really hard to get there and been through a tough time. That can happen to everyone in cricket, we all go through those tough periods.

“Having the strength of character to come out and play in the fashion he did and really impose himself was fantastic to see.”

