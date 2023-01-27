Paul Ince senses Erik ten Hag building something at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Ince senses Erik ten Hag building something at Manchester United

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 10:34 pm
Paul Ince thinks Erik ten Hag has had a transformative effect on Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Ince thinks Erik ten Hag has had a transformative effect on Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Ince sees parallels between Manchester United’s revival under Alex Ferguson in the early 1990s and the renaissance the team are enjoying under Erik ten Hag’s leadership.

Ince was part of United’s midfield when Ferguson won the first of his 38 major trophies as United boss, beating Crystal Palace in a replayed FA Cup final in 1990, as the club embarked on a period of dominance of English football that brought 13 Premier League titles.

It followed a fallow period that saw the team go 26 years without winning the league, and Ince believes it was victory over Palace at Wembley that helped transform the aura surrounding United.

His Reading team travel to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Ten Hag’s revitalised side enjoying a run of 10 wins from 12 games in all competitions, including a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday that saw them take a big step towards another Wembley final.

“The important thing for us in 1990 was winning the FA Cup,” said Ince. “Man United have to be seen to be winning trophies. That year I think we finished 13th in the league. To win an FA Cup was great.

“The second year, when we went to Rotterdam and beat Barcelona in the Cup-Winners’ Cup, the next pre-season after winning that there was a different feel around the changing room and the club. There was a belief that we could win the Premier League.

Soccer – FA Charity Shield – Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Paul Ince had some memorable games for Manchester United (PA)

“With previous Man United teams (before Ten Hag), teams were going to Old Trafford believing they could get something.

“What Ten Hag’s doing now, he’s given this team a presence. They’re a lot tougher now than what they have been for four or five years. Were they a soft touch? Probably, yeah. But I sense that he’s building something here.”

Ince’s Reading will be looking to spring the shock of the fourth round at Old Trafford, with the club labouring in the Sky Bet Championship and still under a transfer embargo for breaching EFL profit and sustainability rules.

It means the club can only sign loan players and free agents, and after a promising start those limitations have impacted on form with only four league wins in 17 matches.

Despite the huge gulf in the clubs’ relative fortunes, he is looking forward to picking the United manager’s brains when the pair meet in the office once inhabited by his former boss Ferguson.

“It’s always a challenge against any of the top managers” said Ince.

Stoke City v Reading – Sky Bet Championship – Bet365 Stadium
Paul Ince is looking forward to returning to Old Trafford (PA)

“It’s not just about pitting your wits against (Ten Hag), it’s about after, having a chat with him in his office and talking about the game.

“As a manager, you want to learn from other managers and gain experience from people like that.

“I’m more looking forward to the conversation after about how he sets his teams up, any ideas that we can take that benefit us as a football club. I think as a manager, you’re always looking to learn and looking to improve.”

