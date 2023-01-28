Bolton boost promotion hopes with win at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Morley and Dion Charles were on target for Bolton as they strengthened their grip on a League One play-off place with a 2-1 victory at the Valley.

Morley whipped a superb 30-yard free-kick past Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer after four minutes.

Maynard-Brewer got a vital touch to deflect Charles’ shot on to the crossbar soon after.

Charlton found a response almost instantly after the second half started when a fine team goal ended with Albie Morgan playing a one-two with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on the edge of the box and firing a low drive across Wanderers keeper James Trafford.

Trafford pushed a Morgan free-kick around his right post and then set Rak-Sakyi up with a glorious chance but the Crystal Palace loanee, from six yards out, could only steer the ball wide.

Charles restored Bolton’s lead in the 68th minute – moments after referee Carl Brook had waved away penalty appeals when Kieran Lee went down under Scott Fraser’s challenge.

Charlton defender Ryan Inniss misplaced a header and it was nodded into Charles’ path by Kyle Dempsey for the striker to claim his 11th league goal of the season.