Shaun Maloney returns to Wigan as replacement for sacked boss Kolo Toure

Wigan have named their former midfielder Shaun Maloney as the new manager.

Maloney, who played for the Latics over a four-year spell in the 2010s, has replaced Kolo Toure, who was sacked after less than two months in charge.

Toure signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in November but lost his job earlier this week after winning none of his seven games in charge.

The 40-year-old, who has managed Hibernian and been Roberto Martinez’s assistant manager at Belgium, has signed a similar deal and takes over at the DW Stadium with the Latics at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and four points from safety.

He said on the club’s official website: “I’m very proud to be back. I have amazing memories here and created some fabulous moments with teams and with fans, and I’m excited to get started.

“The feeling that I have from those times as a player is a big factor for me. I have been here previously and have always felt a great warmth from the supporters.

“I want the fans to see a team that is giving absolutely everything, fighting to get better and the supporters need to feel that. The connection is there, we just need to reawaken it.

“We needed that support 10 or 11 years ago, and they were incredible for the team that I played in, and we’re going to need that again.

“It’s a really big challenge but I believe that we can turn this around. A massive amount of work needs to be done, but I can’t wait to get started.”

Maloney will be in charge for next Monday’s local derby with Blackburn and will be assisted by Graham Barrow and Rob Kelly, with Max Rogers joining as first-team coach.

Chairman Talal Al Hammad added: “As a board, we knew that we needed to move effectively in making the right appointment, whilst ensuring the manager’s vision aligned with how we want to take this football club forward. We are confident Shaun is that person.

“The work has already started between Shaun and our CEO, Mal Brannigan, in what is undoubtedly an important period in our season.

“I have full faith that our fans will give Shaun and the team their full backing and support, starting at Blackburn, as we move forward, together.”