Bolton matchwinner Dion Charles ‘could’ve had two or three’ in win at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton manager Ian Evatt felt Dion Charles could have scored more than just one goal in his side’s 2-1 victory at Charlton.

The 27-year-old was mistakenly sent off in their 1-0 win at Forest Green in midweek but the Trotters successfully appealed against the three-match ban, which was switched to Elias Kachunga.

And Charles responded by scoring his 11th League One goal of the season to earn his play-off chasing side maximum points at the Valley.

Aaron Morley’s excellent 30-yard free-kick had put Evatt’s side into a fourth-minute lead before Albie Morgan levelled in the 46th minute after a slick one-two on the edge of the penalty area with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Evatt said: “Maybe that’s the football gods smiling down on him (Charles).

“He’s got a goal today and probably could’ve had two or three. He’s a good player and an in-form striker.

“The way we started the game was really good, we grabbed hold of it early on.

“Charlton have some good threats in wide areas and the way we dealt with those and managed the transitions was really good.

“The only downside was the amount of chances we had, the game should’ve been over.”

Evatt had praise for Morley, whose set-piece came off the left post on its way past Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

“He’s got the ability,” said Evatt. “He’s a young boy learning the position all the time.

“He’s a really technical player. He has that type of free-kick and goal in his locker, we’ve seen it before.

“The most pleasing thing about his game at the moment is his understanding of his defensive responsibilities. He’s 21, he’s got a bright future.”

Charlton’s already tenuous top-six hopes took a dent as their three-match winning streak was ended.

Manager Dean Holden said: “Bolton were slightly the better team, based on chances. There wasn’t a lot in the game but we probably showed them a bit too much respect.

“We came out second half much more like ourselves, we got on the front foot and forced them into errors – we played forward and we ran forward. We scored a brilliant goal. The first two goals are as good as you’ll see.

“I’m disappointed with the build-up to Morley’s free-kick. We lost out on a bit of a melee and they get a free-kick from it. He sticks it right in the corner.

“It’s a really good goal that we score and we’re the better team for 25 minutes. We had the momentum. We get that big chance with Jes Rak-Sakyi, right in front of goal, and unfortunately couldn’t quite connect.

“Their second one is a poor goal for us to concede. We get ourselves in a position where we can get tighter on the halfway line, stop the boy turning. Then it becomes a mess and we don’t clear the header and Ash gets himself in a position (off his line). It’s a tap-in for Dion Charles.”