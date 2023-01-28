Robbie Neilson finding it easy to pick Hearts team despite injury issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson feels his team selections are getting easier despite having more players to choose from.

Hearts’ injury problems have eased in recent weeks, although they still have several key players on the long-term absentee list.

Neilson has also brought in Bournemouth defender James Hill and Newcastle striker Garang Kuol on loan while Japanese attacker Yutaro Oda has arrived.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Livingston on the added depth, Neilson said: “It makes it easier because you know that whoever you are picking is going to come in and do a job for you because they have got that quality to sustain the run we are on hopefully.

“We have got the three new ones in and they have taken to it really well and some have contributed in the games as well.”

Hearts are nine matches unbeaten but lost to Livingston in West Lothian in September and David Martindale’s fourth-placed side will be eager to cut the gap on the team above them in the cinch Premiership.

Neilson said: “We got beat down there earlier in the season. It’s always difficult because they’re well organised and make it hard for you to break them down. It will be a tough one for us.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have loaned two attacking midfielders to Championship clubs until the end of the season.

Euan Henderson has joined leaders Queen’s Park. The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 56 appearances for Hearts.

Connor Smith, 20, who has made 19 appearances, has joined bottom club Hamilton, who face Hearts in the Scottish Cup next month.