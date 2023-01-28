Rory Holden goes close as Cheltenham and Port Vale share points from stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham and Port Vale shared the points from an uninspiring goalless Sky Bet League One draw at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Vale were closest to snatching a winner when substitute Rory Holden’s header rebounded off the bar in the 74th minute.

Cheltenham’s Luke Southwood was the busier of the two goalkeepers, beating away an effort from Dennis Politic in the 14th minute and helping a long-range drive from Aaron Donnelly over the bar in the 25th minute.

The home side did not create much, but Will Goodwin nodded just over the bar after meeting Will Ferry’s corner in the 28th minute.

Politic rolled the ball across the goalline in the 36th minute, but Sean Long cleared well and recovered well to block the follow-up.

Mal Benning forced Southwood into action again early in the second half before Alfie May was denied by Jack Stevens at the other end for Cheltenham’s best opportunity of the game in the 57th minute.

The teams’ second draw of the season ends Cheltenham’s four-match losing streak, while Vale are without a win in three and seven points outside the play-off places.