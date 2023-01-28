Curtis Main fires St Mirren into top six with winner against old club Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Curtis Main fires St Mirren into top six with winner against old club Motherwell

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 5:05 pm
Curtis Main scored against Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main grabbed the only goal in Paisley to send St Mirren into the cinch Premiership top six and leave former club Motherwell locked on 20 points with three other teams at the bottom.

Main struck from close range in the 16th minute to earn Stephen Robinson’s side only their second win in 10 league games, although it stretched their unbeaten home run to 12 matches since losing to Motherwell on the opening day of the season.

Motherwell dominated possession but often lacked a cutting edge as their run without a league win extended to nine games.

The Lanarkshire side confirmed the signing of Riku Danzaki before the game but the Japanese attacker was not in the squad, and nor was striker Mikael Mandron, who netted two goals on his first start in the previous weekend’s Scottish Cup win against Arbroath.

Well boss Steven Hammell lined up with Kevin van Veen and Connor Shields up front with Stuart McKinstry playing at the head of a midfield diamond, and he will hope his recent signings can deliver quickly after Ross County’s win closed the gap at the bottom.

Scot Tanser came close for the hosts but Motherwell had more of the ball in the opening stages without testing Trevor Carson. Blair Spittal and McKinstry had shots blocked following good moves.

Saints took the lead in the 16th minute after Alex Greive’s flick sent Ryan Strain heading towards the bye-line. The Australian delivered a low cross and Main got in front of Shane Blaney to divert the ball past Liam Kelly from close range.

Motherwell had a penalty claim four minutes later when Ricki Lamie claimed he had been hauled to the ground by Charles Dunne, but referee John Beaton was not called to the monitor. A nudge from Lamie before the alleged foul may have put doubt in video assistant Grant Irvine’s mind.

Strain hit a free-kick straight at Kelly and there was little other action for the remainder of the first half.

Motherwell came close just after the interval when Lamie headed Spittal’s corner just wide of the far post.

The visitors’ first shot on target came in the 72nd minute when substitute Olly Crankshaw set up right-back Max Johnston, whose powerful left-foot drive was held at the second attempt by Carson.

Saints substitute Jonah Ayunga had threatened after turning Blaney but he was soon going back off after picking up an injury.

Main fired wide from a half chance before St Mirren survived a stoppage-time scare when Alex Gogic cleared off the line from McKinstry after Crankshaw’s cross had caused panic.

