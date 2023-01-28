Lincoln’s winless run extends to eight games after stalemate with Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln’s winless run continued with a goalless draw against struggling Cambridge.

The Imps have now gone eight games without a victory in Sky Bet League One, a worrying run which stretches back to mid-November.

The U’s have been in a rut themselves and finally stopped the rot after four straight defeats.

Most pleasing for Mark Bonner will be a welcome first clean sheet for six weeks, especially after shipping five in both of their last two away trips.

Imps stopper Carl Rushworth produced a great save to tip Sam Smith’s strike over the bar in the 15th minute.

The U’s striker again fluffed his lines when he headed Ben Worman’s cross wide of the mark as the visitors had the early chances.

After the break James Brophy blasted a volley over as Cambridge continued to threaten, but it was Lincoln who almost snatched the spoils.

Daniel Mandroiu fired just past the post from outside the box with just two minutes left.

The U’s then had to scramble the ball away in stoppage time to avoid a last-gasp defeat.