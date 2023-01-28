Debutant Dylan Stephenson earns Hamilton shock victory at Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamilton breathed further life into their Scottish Championship survival bid with a shock 1-0 victory at play-off chasing Partick Thistle.

Dylan Stephenson scored just eight minutes after coming on for his debut following his loan move from Newcastle, keeping Accies four points behind second-bottom Arbroath after a second consecutive win.

Danny Mullen headed wide for Partick in a first half of few chances.

Stephenson was brought on at half-time and he slotted home in the 53rd minute to give Hamilton, who had lost their last six away league games, the lead against the run of play.

Jamie Sneddon prevented substitute Connor Smith from doubling Accies’ advantage, while Kyle Turner shot wide and Aaron Muirhead had an effort cleared off the line for Partick.