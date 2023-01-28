Kasey Palmer on target to help Coventry beat former club Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kasey Palmer on target to help Coventry beat former club Huddersfield

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 5:05 pm
Kasey Palmer, centre-right, scores Coventry’s second goal against Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kasey Palmer, centre-right, scores Coventry's second goal against Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former Huddersfield loanee Kasey Palmer scored against his old side as Coventry ran out 2-0 winners at the CBS Arena.

The ex-Chelsea academy product spent 18 months on loan in West Yorkshire, making 28 league appearances for the Terriers and scoring four times.

Gustavo Hamer was also on the scoresheet for Mark Robins’ side, who ended a run of five games without victory in the Championship dating back to before Christmas.

There was an added bonus of a clean sheet for the Sky Blues after conceding four goals in each of their last two home outings.

A lacklustre Huddersfield side, sporting the worst away record in the Championship, seldom threatened the Coventry goal and remained in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

Hamer opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, after an uninspiring first half, when he cut inside from the left after a neat one-two with Viktor Gyokeres and unleashed a rasping drive which found the far corner.

Coventry had picked up just one victory since returning from the World Cup break and Swedish star Gyokeres also set up the second, crossing for Palmer to nod home from close range after persistent work on the left in the 71st minute.

The welcome victory also marked the first league win for Coventry over the Terriers since 1972.

It had been a busy week in the transfer window for Coventry as new loan signing Luke McNally made his debut in a back three made up solely of loanees, next to Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo.

The Terriers had also been busy on the transfer front and despite naming an unchanged line-up from the last-minute heartbreak at Hull 14 days ago, new signings Joe Hungbo and Florian Kamberi came off the bench to make their league debuts.

Burnley loanee McNally was in action at both ends, throwing himself in front of a Jack Rudoni free-kick before heading Hamer’s corner over the bar.

Hamer had earlier seen a long-range effort beaten away by stand-in Terriers goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

Mark Fotheringham’s men were unable to trouble Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal, Jordan Rhodes heading a Duane Holmes cross into the welcoming arms of the Sky Blues stopper before repeating the feat in the second half from Josh Ruffels’ cross.

Matt Godden and Josh Eccles also came off the bench to make their first Coventry appearances since October and December respectively, the former testing Bilokapic with a low effort which the Australian rebuffed with his feet.

