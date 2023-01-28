David Ajiboye earns Sutton win at Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Returning winger David Ajiboye scored to hand Sutton a 1-0 win over Harrogate at Wetherby Road.

Ajiboye, making his first start for the visitors following a loan move back to Gander Green Lane from Peterborough, grabbed his first goal since last April to earn Sutton a third away win of the season.

The 24-year-old attacker tormented Harrogate from the off and was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when debutant left-back Matty Foulds appeared to barge into his back.

But Ajiboye was not to be denied in the eighth minute when he drilled a low 15-yard shot into Pete Jameson’s bottom-right corner after the hosts had repeatedly failed to clear their area.

Sutton should have then extended their advantage before the break but Louis John headed wide from six yards and Ajiboye clipped the crossbar.

Unhappy home boss Simon Weaver made four changes at half-time and one of the replacements, Matty Daly, was unlucky not to level when his edge-of-the-area effort squirmed under goalkeeper Jack Rose but rolled wide.

Rose then showed excellent reflexes to deny another substitute, Danny Grant, as Sutton held out to claim the points.