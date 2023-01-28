Sheffield Wednesday hit back to earn a replay at Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood will face a replay after the League One rivals drew 1-1 at Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round.

Promise Omochere gave the visitors a lead early in the second period, but Wednesday drew level midway through the half when Josh Earl was credited with an own goal.

The home side, who upset Premier League Newcastle in the third round, dominated in the first half with Mallik Wilks threatening on a couple of occasions.

The striker headed wide early on and then had a shot turned away by Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

Wednesday’s Jack Hunt also tried a shot which went wide.

Fleetwood made a bright start to the second half with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu heading over from a good position before they took the lead.

The goal came when Danny Andrew’s cross from the left was met by a diving header from Omochere in the 52nd minute.

Wilks shot wide from inside the area and then had a shot comfortably saved by Lynch.

The equaliser came in the 71st minute when Marvin Johnson’s cross from the left was met by Wilks, running in, with Fleetwood’s Josh Earl appearing to get the final touch before the ball went in.