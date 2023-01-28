Harry Clifton secures FA Cup draw for Grimsby at Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League Two Grimsby earned an FA Cup fourth-round replay with Championship side Luton after a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road.

After Gavan Holohan had put the Mariners ahead, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark turned the game around for the Hatters.

But, just one minute after Clark’s effort made it 2-1, Harry Clifton struck to deny Luton.

The hosts looked to get an early breakthrough, Adebayo’s shot charged down, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, on his 350th Luton appearance, dragged well wide.

Dan Potts thought he had put Luton in front only to see his header ruled out for offside, as with 15 minutes gone, Grimsby midfielder Holohan was left unmarked at the back post, heading straight at Ethan Horvath.

Moments later, Adebayo had a decent opening, seeing his half-volley sail over the bar from 18 yards, while he had another hooked attempt from Amari’i Bell’s cross kicked away by keeper Max Crocombe.

Horvath was called upon to get down smartly and gather Bryn Morris’ 20-yarder, one of the few efforts on target for the Mariners, before Town went back to the other end, Clark delivering for Harry Cornick who volleyed disappointingly over.

Despite being on the back foot, Grimsby finished the half stronger, as Holohan unleashed a superb 30-yard dipping volley that drew an equally impressive save from Horvath, who backtracked to tip over.

There was no denying the midfielder from the ensuing corner though, left unmarked to nod into the far corner and give the visitors a lead that had looked unlikely.

Town were not behind for long though as, after the break, they were awarded a penalty as Morris tripped Gabe Osho in the box, with Adebayo stepping up to draw Luton level with his fourth goal in four games.

Grimsby looked to retake the lead, an inviting free-kick curled into the stands by Alex Hunt.

Having trailed, Luton then appeared to have completed the turnaround after 66 minutes when Alfie Doughty’s low ball into the box saw Clark swivel and shoot goalwards, the ball dropping over the line despite the best efforts of Crocombe.

The Mariners had other ideas, equalising a matter of seconds later in fact, Clifton capitalising on some poor Luton defending to beat Horvath.

The Hatters went close to leading again, Doughty’s cross-shot parried by Crocombe, before the keeper then stuck out a hand to flick away Carlton Morris’ downward header.

At the other end, Luke Waterfall’s tame curler was straight at Horvath, as Clifton looked like he had won it only for Luton substitute Fred Onyedinma to make a terrific last ditch sliding challenge.

In the closing stages, Luke Berry almost sent the Hatters through, only to slam a volley into Crocombe’s midriff, meaning both sides will have to do it again next month.