John-Kymani Gordon’s early goal edges Carlisle past struggling Rochdale

John-Kymani Gordon scored the only goal as Carlisle stayed on the coattails of the automatic promotion contenders in League Two with a 1-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Rochdale.

The visitors were quick out of the traps and inside two minutes Gordon dribbled the ball around Dale goalkeeper Jake Eastwood but was driven wide and Jim McNulty rescued the home side with a goal-line clearance.

Paul Simpson’s team were more successful in the eighth minute when a Rochdale attack broke down and the visitors raced upfield.

Dale were split open far too easily by Kristian Dennis’ pass through the middle and Crystal Palace loanee Gordon raced in behind the home backline before slotting comfortably beyond Eastwood.

Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy made easy work of Dale’s best effort of the half, Devante Rodney’s low volleyed drive.

Holy was called into action again in the 75th minute with a fine stop to keep out Abraham Odoh’s 25-yard strike.

Dale’s record goalscorer Ian Henderson had the ball in the net in the 88th minute only for his header to be ruled offside as the hosts suffered a third straight defeat.