Andrew Dallas stars as Solihull beat 10-man Dorking

Andrew Dallas notched a brace as Solihull ended their losing streak with a 3-0 victory at 10-man Dorking.

The Scottish forward opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a header teed up by Callum Howe.

Dallas had the chance to make it 2-0 just before the interval when a foul on him by Joe Cook resulted in a penalty and the Dorking player being sent off, only for Dan Lincoln to keep the spot-kick out.

Amends were subsequently made in the 63rd minute with Solihull being awarded another penalty and Dallas this time converting, and it continued to be an eventful afternoon for the former Cambridge player as he then set up Joe Sbarra to add the third nine minutes later.

Halting a run of four successive defeats in the the National League, Neal Ardley’s side moved up a place to 12th, while Marc White’s Dorking slipped two spots to 19th, five points above the relegation zone.