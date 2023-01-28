Mansfield return to winning ways by thrashing Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield roared back into the League Two play-off spots with a 4-1 rout of Doncaster.

A Tom Anderson own goal gave the hosts the lead before goals from Alfie Kilgour, Luas Akins and Will Swan secured the Stags a first win in four matches.

Mansfield had won only one of their last seven home matches but made the perfect start with a goal after just 25 seconds.

Elliott Hewitt lifted a cross to the far post where veteran Stephen Quinn steered it on target and the ball went in off the leg of Rovers skipper Anderson.

Then when Rovers failed to clear a 26th-minute corner, Stags full debutant Kilgour blasted home an unstoppable shot from 16 yards.

Rovers came out after the break all guns blazing, and within eight minutes pulled one back as Ro-Shaun Williams sent Kyle Hurst away to clinically finish.

But on the hour Stags netted again as Akins chased a long ball from goalkeeper Scott Flinders and expertly lobbed the stranded Jonathan Mitchell.

Flinders made a crucial save with 11 minutes left to deny George Miller.

And Swan had the final say in the 86th minute when he finished across Mitchell after being sent clear by a great ball on the turn from Akins.