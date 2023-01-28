Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough see off Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Ferguson’s successful return to the Peterborough hotseat continued with a 2-1 triumph against Portsmouth.

Jonson Clarke-Harris climbed back to the top of the League One scoring charts with a first-half brace as Posh moved to within two points of the play-off places.

It meant John Mousinho tasted defeat as Pompey head coach for the first time despite a desperate late rally from his side.

Posh captain Clarke-Harris tapped in a Kwame Poku pass for an 18th-minute opener and then smashed in his 15th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after Ephron Mason-Clark was tripped by Zak Swanson.

Matt Macey denied Hector Kyprianou and Joe Ward before Jack Taylor headed wide as Posh threatened to run riot early in the second half.

Substitute Reeco Hackett-Fairchild thought he had launched an unlikely comeback for Pompey in the 76th minute when firing past Will Norris only for the effort to be ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Hackett-Fairchild was again involved when his cross led to a Nathan Thompson own goal in the 87th minute but Posh held on for the points under huge pressure.