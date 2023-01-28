Sam Bell brace earns Bristol City emphatic FA Cup win over West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Bell brace earns Bristol City emphatic FA Cup win over West Brom

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 5:33 pm
Bristol City’s Sam Bell celebrates (Steven Paston/PA).
Bristol City’s Sam Bell celebrates (Steven Paston/PA).

Striker Sam Bell seized his chance to impress with a brace in Bristol City’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over West Bromn at Ashton Gate.

Promoted to the starting line-up in place of £9million Bournemouth signing Antoine Semenyo, the 20-year-old academy product opened the scoring after 12 minutes with an exquisite right-footed curling finish from inside the box after Albion failed to clear a corner.

It was 2-0 after 28 minutes, Mark Sykes breaking on to a Nahki Wells through-ball and crossing low for Alex Scott to slot in from close range.

Bell was on target again three minutes after the break, cleverly controlling a George Tanner cross from the right before lifting his shot over advancing goalkeeper David Button.

Albion were run ragged at times and when they did attack with menace could not find a finish to reward their massed ranks of travelling fans.

City were good value for their half-time lead, having produced some exhilarating attacking football.

Bell, son of former City left-back Micky Bell who now works as a coach in the club’s academy, had scored his first senior goal in the previous round against Swansea and troubled Albion with his pace from the start and earned the hosts an early lead.

West Brom might have fallen further behind as Button made a fine save at the feet of Wells after 17 minutes.

Much-changed Albion threatened when Tomas Rogic shot over a minute later. Then Jed Wallace robbed Rob Atkinson and might have gone down inside the area when caught from behind by the City defender.

Instead, Wallace kept his feet and could only chip into the arms of goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Scott doubled City’s lead, but the hosts then had O’Leary to thank as he produced a fine save to keep out a Daryl Dike shot with an outstretched leg.

Okay Yokuslu also went close for Albion with a header from a corner, but City were the more threatening side for most of the opening 45 minutes.

When Bell quickly added to their lead in the second half, Albion boss Carlos Corberan responded with a triple substitution, replacing Rogic, Dike and Jayson Mulumby with Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Still City pressed and Sykes was narrowly wide with a 20-yard shot, while Bell got behind the Albion back-line again after 71 minutes, forcing another brave save from Button.

Thomas-Asante had a fierce drive saved by O’Leary as the visitors fought for at least a consolation goal.

Home boss Nigel Pearson was able to utilise his young bench in the closing stages, giving a debut to winger Marlee Francois after 86 minutes.

Another youngster, Omar Taylor-Clarke, also entered the action on a proud day for the club’s academy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented