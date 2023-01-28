Ross County move off bottom with victory over Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County recorded their first win in nearly three months to move off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table with a 3-0 victory against Kilmarnock.

An early goal on debut from Eamonn Brophy set the scene, with Jordan White doubling the advantage early in the second half and Yan Dhanda benefitting from a major error from Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming to make it three.

The result is County’s biggest league win in 15 months – a run going all the way back to last season’s defining 5–0 triumph away at Dundee – and their first victory since early November.

The Staggies have leapfrogged Kilmarnock in the table on goal difference, moving into a pack of four sides sitting on 20 points.

Brophy opened the scoring in the 12th minute as the home side made the most of a quick counter-attack in Dingwall.

Nohan Kenneh did well to win the ball back after a Kilmarnock corner was cleared away, setting off on a run down the right side to receive it back from Dhanda.

The on-loan Hibernian midfielder then managed to pick out Brophy at the back post for a simple finish, giving County the lead.

Kilmarnock came back into it well as the first half ticked down, putting pressure on as they went in search of an equaliser.

Jordan Jones in particular was tricky to handle, while Scott Robinson had a glorious chance to get Killie back into the game only to send the ball over the bar from six yards out.

Half-time came at a good moment for County, who dealt a killer blow to their visitors at the start of the second period.

It was a similar move to their first goal, this time seeing Ross Callachan linking up with Brophy to put the ball on a plate for White to bundle over the line from close range.

County’s third could not have been more different.

Dhanda took aim with a speculative effort from distance, one that looked like being a simple save for Hemming, only for the stopper to let the ball slip out of his hands and over the line.

That put any chance of a comeback beyond doubt, with the home fans celebrating at full-time in the Highlands.