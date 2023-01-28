Scott Lindsey off to winning start at Crawley with victory over Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley gave new boss Scott Lindsey a fine start with a 3-2 home victory over play-off chasing Salford in his first game in charge.

The Reds had been out of action for 26 days following a string of postponements but withstood a late Salford fightback to clinch only their third win in 13 league games.

Crawley went into the clash following a torrid last few weeks on and off the pitch and new boss Lindsey insisted he was the right man to lead them away from the drop zone.

He made five changes and gave a first start to midfielder Rafiq Khaleel, who fired wide from the edge of the area after Jack Powell had forced a first save from Alex Cairns.

Captain Dom Telford gave the Reds a deserved lead after 25 minutes by heading in a corner from Powell at the far post.

It got better for Lindsey’s men nine minutes later when defender Dion Conroy, making his first appearance for three months, glanced in Powell’s corner at the near post for his first goal of the season.

The best Salford could muster in a poor first half was when forward Callum Morton was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Addai saved superbly from Callum Hendry before midfielder Teddy Jenks made it 3-0 on the hour mark with a brilliantly taken individual goal from the edge of the area after being set up by Aramide Oteh.

Ryan Watson reduced the deficit after 78 minutes with a tap-in from close range after Addai could not hold on to a shot from substitute Luke Bolton.

More good work from Bolton allowed fellow substitute Matthew Lund to score from close range in the second minute of stoppage time, but Crawley held out for a vital win.