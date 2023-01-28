Omar Beckles own goal gives Tranmere victory over leaders Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere returned to winning ways with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over League Two leaders Leyton Orient at Prenton Park.

An own goal from Omar Beckles was enough to give Micky Mellon’s side their first win in four games and inflict a third straight away defeat on the O’s.

The home side had much the better of the first half with Kieron Morris, Kane Hemmings and new signing Harvey Saunders all having opportunities to open the scoring while Orient’s best chance fell to Goerge Moncur.

Rovers continued to assert their dominance after the break and looked the more likely to snatch the three points with Josh Dacres-Cogley and Kane Hemmings coming close.

And the breakthrough finally came with eight minutes remaining when the unfortunate Beckles deflected the ball into his own net after some fine work down the right from Dacres-Cogley.

Orient came close to snatching a point in injury time when Harry Smith headed against the bar while at the other end, Hemmings wasted a glorious chance to add a second when he also hit the woodwork from close range.