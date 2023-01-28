Falkirk make most of leaders Dunfermline dropping points at Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline saw their lead at the top of Scottish League One cut to five points by Falkirk after they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at struggling Clyde.

The Pars’ hopes of clinching a fourth straight win were hit in the fourth minute when Erik Sula bundled the ball goalwards and Martin Rennie supplied the finishing touch.

Heading into the game at the foot of the table and on the back of four straight losses, Clyde conceded a 38th-minute equaliser to Josh Edwards but held on for a well-deserved point.

It proved enough to lift them above fellow strugglers Peterhead, who suffered a late lapse as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Queen of the South.

The hosts went into the game having claimed their first win in 15 games last week and hopes were high when Kieran Shanks put them in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

But Ruari Paton equalised for the visitors after 55 minutes and late strikes from Jaze Kabia and Connor Murray sealed the points.

Falkirk closed the gap on Dunfermline and took a firm grip on second place after securing a 2-1 win at promotion rivals Edinburgh.

Gary Oliver headed the Bairns into a 52nd-minute lead and Callum Morrison made it two six minutes later.

Looking to avoid a third straight loss, the hosts reduced the deficit through Ouzy See 16 minutes from time.

A brace from Calum Gallagher and further goals from Callum Fordyce and Charlie Telfer gave Airdrie a 4-0 win over Alloa.

Nathan Austin grabbed an added-time equaliser for Kelty Hearts in a 3-3 draw at Montrose, for whom Rory McAllister scored twice and missed a second-half penalty.